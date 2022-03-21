$46,900+ tax & licensing
613-935-9766
2018 Keystone SPRINTER
319 MKS Deluxe Couple's Coach
Location
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
$46,900
- Listing ID: 8720423
- Stock #: 22006
- VIN: 22006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Tent Trailer / Pop-up
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Sprinter Limited Series 319MKS luxury couple's coach loaded with features. 3 slides extra wide main bright living. Upgraded leather theatre seating, stand alone dinette seating, kitchen island with stainless steel residential refrigerator, skylight, residential queen mattress in bedroom with wardrobe, closet, dresser. 4 point Self Levelling System, Complete Weight Distribution Hitch among many other features!
35ft, 8405lbs.
