2018 Keystone SPRINTER

0 KM

Details

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2018 Keystone SPRINTER

2018 Keystone SPRINTER

319 MKS Deluxe Couple's Coach

2018 Keystone SPRINTER

319 MKS Deluxe Couple's Coach

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8720423
  • Stock #: 22006
  • VIN: 22006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Tent Trailer / Pop-up
  • Stock # 22006
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sprinter Limited Series 319MKS luxury couple's coach loaded with features.  3 slides extra wide main bright living.  Upgraded leather theatre seating, stand alone dinette seating, kitchen island with stainless steel residential refrigerator, skylight, residential queen mattress in bedroom with wardrobe, closet, dresser.  4 point Self Levelling System, Complete Weight Distribution Hitch among many other features!    

35ft, 8405lbs.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

