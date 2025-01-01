$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
5 Door HSE
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that turns heads? Look no further than this stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, delivering an exhilarating driving experience both on and off-road. Its 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and stability, while the comfortable leather seats ensure a luxurious ride for you and your passengers.
This Evoque HSE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay warm and comfortable with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. The premium sound system will keep you entertained on every journey, and the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags ensure you're always in control.
Here are five standout features of this 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE:
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of plush leather seats, designed to provide maximum support and elegance.
- Heated Steering Wheel and Seats: Enjoy ultimate warmth and comfort with the heated steering wheel and heated seats, perfect for Canadian winters.
- Premium Sound System: Experience your favorite tunes with exceptional clarity and richness thanks to the premium sound system.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your Evoque with ease using the keyless entry system, adding an extra touch of convenience to your life.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the robust 4-wheel drive system, providing exceptional traction and stability.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and experience the luxury and capability of this remarkable 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE for yourself.
613-932-4514