<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that turns heads? Look no further than this stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, delivering an exhilarating driving experience both on and off-road. Its 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and stability, while the comfortable leather seats ensure a luxurious ride for you and your passengers.</p><p>This Evoque HSE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay warm and comfortable with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. The premium sound system will keep you entertained on every journey, and the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags ensure youre always in control.</p><p><strong>Here are five standout features of this 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of plush leather seats, designed to provide maximum support and elegance.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel and Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate warmth and comfort with the heated steering wheel and heated seats, perfect for Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Experience your favorite tunes with exceptional clarity and richness thanks to the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your Evoque with ease using the keyless entry system, adding an extra touch of convenience to your life.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the robust 4-wheel drive system, providing exceptional traction and stability.</li></ul><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and experience the luxury and capability of this remarkable 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE for yourself.</p><p> </p>

Details

12116661

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN SALVR2RX3JH294402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

