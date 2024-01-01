$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Location
Auto Loan Services
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4J24A54JZ619711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Loan Services
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-935-XXXX(click to show)
613-935-9766
Alternate Numbers613-330-8600
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loan Services
613-935-9766
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV