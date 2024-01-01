$16,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV Hatchback
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV Hatchback
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8080
- Mileage 83,964 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Nissan Leaf SV is an innovative and eco-friendly 5-door hatchback that redefines efficient driving with its all-electric powertrain. Equipped with a 40 kWh battery, it offers a smooth and quiet ride with a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. The Leaf SV features a spacious and modern interior, comfortably seating five passengers and providing advanced technology such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a rearview camera. With features like ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal, driving becomes effortless and enjoyable. Combining practicality, cutting-edge technology, and zero emissions, the Nissan Leaf SV is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and stylish electric vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514