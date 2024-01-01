Menu
The 2018 Nissan Leaf SV is an innovative and eco-friendly 5-door hatchback that redefines efficient driving with its all-electric powertrain. Equipped with a 40 kWh battery, it offers a smooth and quiet ride with a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. The Leaf SV features a spacious and modern interior, comfortably seating five passengers and providing advanced technology such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a rearview camera. With features like ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal, driving becomes effortless and enjoyable. Combining practicality, cutting-edge technology, and zero emissions, the Nissan Leaf SV is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and stylish electric vehicle.

83,964 KM

Details Description Features

SV Hatchback

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,964KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CP4JC307007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8080
  • Mileage 83,964 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Leaf SV is an innovative and eco-friendly 5-door hatchback that redefines efficient driving with its all-electric powertrain. Equipped with a 40 kWh battery, it offers a smooth and quiet ride with a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. The Leaf SV features a spacious and modern interior, comfortably seating five passengers and providing advanced technology such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a rearview camera. With features like ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal, driving becomes effortless and enjoyable. Combining practicality, cutting-edge technology, and zero emissions, the Nissan Leaf SV is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and stylish electric vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

