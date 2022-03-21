2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8759831

8759831 Stock #: 22218A

22218A VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC615609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22218A

Mileage 63,076 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.