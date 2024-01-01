$25,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Titan
4x4 Crew Cab SV
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Nissan Titan SV is a robust and capable 4WD crew cab pickup truck, designed to tackle tough tasks with ease and provide comfort on any journey. Powered by a potent 5.6L V8 engine, it delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it ideal for work and play. The Titan SV's spacious crew cab configuration seats up to six passengers, offering a comfortable and well-equipped interior with modern features such as an infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. With advanced safety features, a durable design, and a large cargo bed, the Nissan Titan SV is perfect for those seeking a powerful and versatile truck for demanding adventures.
Vehicle Features
