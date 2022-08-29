2018 Porsche 911

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$134,682 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 8 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9224857

9224857 Stock #: WSE18

WSE18 VIN: WP0AA2A96JS105416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 72,848 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.