Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche 911

72,848 KM

Details Features

$134,682

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$134,682

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

911 Carrera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 911

911 Carrera

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$134,682

+ taxes & licensing

72,848KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9224857
  • Stock #: WSE18
  • VIN: WP0AA2A96JS105416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 72,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 32,152 KM
$40,427 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic
93,619 KM
$24,927 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot EXL...
 60,760 KM
$45,427 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory