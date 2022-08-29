Menu
2018 RAM 2500

121,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310693
  • Stock #: N22239B
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL0JG308206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

