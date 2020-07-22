Menu
2018 Rockwood Signature

0 KM

Details Description

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2018 Rockwood Signature

2018 Rockwood Signature

8299BS Ultra Lite

2018 Rockwood Signature

8299BS Ultra Lite

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Sale Price

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 5539692
  Stock #: S0559609B
  VIN: 77972

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Body Style 5th Wheel
  Stock # S0559609B
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New!  2018 Rockwood Signature Ultra Lite 8299BS This unit features a large kitchen/living room slide out, free standing dinette/entertainment center, fireplace slide out, center island, rear leather recliners, leather sofa, master bedroom slide out and much more!

2 awnings, new outdoor bbq, 3 slides.  33ft Dryweight 9505 lbs.  A must see!   

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

