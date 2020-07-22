+ taxes & licensing
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Like New! 2018 Rockwood Signature Ultra Lite 8299BS This unit features a large kitchen/living room slide out, free standing dinette/entertainment center, fireplace slide out, center island, rear leather recliners, leather sofa, master bedroom slide out and much more!
2 awnings, new outdoor bbq, 3 slides. 33ft Dryweight 9505 lbs. A must see!
