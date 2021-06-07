Menu
2018 Rockwood Signature

0 KM

Details

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2018 Rockwood Signature

2018 Rockwood Signature

Ultra Lite 83299SS

2018 Rockwood Signature

Ultra Lite 83299SS

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7254875
  • VIN: 3215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Rockwood Signature Ultra Lite - 1 Owner- Like New! Triple Slideouts, Bright Kitchen Island, Free-Standing Table & Chairs, Upgraded 22" Gas Oven, Solid Surface Corian Countertops, 60" hide-a-bed-sofa.  Large Front Queen Bedroom , Day-Night Shades, Auto Levelling System.  

34FT.  8219 LBS. 

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

