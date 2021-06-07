2018 Rockwood Signature

+ taxes & licensing
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Rockwood Signature Ultra Lite - 1 Owner- Like New! Triple Slideouts, Bright Kitchen Island, Free-Standing Table & Chairs, Upgraded 22" Gas Oven, Solid Surface Corian Countertops, 60" hide-a-bed-sofa. Large Front Queen Bedroom , Day-Night Shades, Auto Levelling System.
34FT. 8219 LBS.
