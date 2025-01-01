Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this sleek 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, providing ample power for all your adventures. The comfortable interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the impressive list of standard features ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious cabin with comfortable bucket seats and a heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on those chilly Canadian days. The Atlas Comfortline also comes equipped with a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>This used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline is sure to impress with its combination of style, performance, and practicality. Here are a few highlights that make this SUV stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Say goodbye to cold hands on your morning commute.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Enjoy added confidence with this safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Let the Atlas take care of switching between headlights and parking lights for you, ensuring optimal visibility in any condition.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> This Atlas comes standard with power windows, power mirrors, and power door locks, for your convenience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> This SUV offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra space.</li></ol><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p>

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Details Description Features

$23,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
12134748

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1V2DP2CA9JC528812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this sleek 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, providing ample power for all your adventures. The comfortable interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the impressive list of standard features ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Step inside and you'll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious cabin with comfortable bucket seats and a heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on those chilly Canadian days. The Atlas Comfortline also comes equipped with a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

This used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline is sure to impress with its combination of style, performance, and practicality. Here are a few highlights that make this SUV stand out:

  1. Heated Steering Wheel: Say goodbye to cold hands on your morning commute.
  2. Blind Spot Monitor: Enjoy added confidence with this safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.
  3. Automatic Headlights: Let the Atlas take care of switching between headlights and parking lights for you, ensuring optimal visibility in any condition.
  4. Power Everything: This Atlas comes standard with power windows, power mirrors, and power door locks, for your convenience.
  5. Spacious Interior: This SUV offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra space.

Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra 0 $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra 0 $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas