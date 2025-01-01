$23,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$23,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this sleek 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, providing ample power for all your adventures. The comfortable interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the impressive list of standard features ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious cabin with comfortable bucket seats and a heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on those chilly Canadian days. The Atlas Comfortline also comes equipped with a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
This used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline is sure to impress with its combination of style, performance, and practicality. Here are a few highlights that make this SUV stand out:
- Heated Steering Wheel: Say goodbye to cold hands on your morning commute.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Enjoy added confidence with this safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Automatic Headlights: Let the Atlas take care of switching between headlights and parking lights for you, ensuring optimal visibility in any condition.
- Power Everything: This Atlas comes standard with power windows, power mirrors, and power door locks, for your convenience.
- Spacious Interior: This SUV offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra space.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
