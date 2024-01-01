Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Cadillac XT4

84,501 KM

Details Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Cadillac XT4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT4

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1724684989
  2. 1724684989
  3. 1724684989
  4. 1724684989
  5. 1724684987
  6. 1724684987
  7. 1724684963
  8. 1724684989
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,501KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYFZFR47KF171119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Cadillac XT4 84,501 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Cornwall, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 232,890 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 4 Series for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 37,819 KM $58,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-330-8600
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac XT4