2019 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-363-9579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise in style with this elegant 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD, available now at Bow Tie Auto Sales! This sophisticated SUV / Crossover boasts a sleek white exterior that complements its refined black interior, promising a driving experience that’s as visually stunning as it is comfortable. With its robust all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission, this XT5 is ready to tackle Canadian roads, offering both confident handling and a luxurious ride. This well-maintained beauty has 141,327km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you!
Inside the Cadillac XT5, you'll discover a world of comfort and convenience designed to elevate your driving experience. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With a reputation for reliability and timeless design, this Cadillac offers a blend of performance and luxury that’s hard to beat. Visit Bow Tie Auto Sales today and experience the difference!
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD a must-see:
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in all weather conditions, ensuring a confident and secure driving experience.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into premium, comfortable seating and enjoy a cabin crafted with high-quality materials, elevating every journey.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for a smooth and effortless ride.
- Spacious SUV Design: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and those who value versatility.
- Bold Cadillac Styling: Turn heads with the XT5's distinctive design, showcasing a perfect blend of sophistication and modern aesthetics.
Vehicle Features
