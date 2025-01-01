Menu
<p>Cruise in style with this elegant 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD, available now at Bow Tie Auto Sales! This sophisticated SUV / Crossover boasts a sleek white exterior that complements its refined black interior, promising a driving experience that’s as visually stunning as it is comfortable. With its robust all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission, this XT5 is ready to tackle Canadian roads, offering both confident handling and a luxurious ride. This well-maintained beauty has 141,327km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you!</p><p>Inside the Cadillac XT5, youll discover a world of comfort and convenience designed to elevate your driving experience. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With a reputation for reliability and timeless design, this Cadillac offers a blend of performance and luxury that’s hard to beat. Visit Bow Tie Auto Sales today and experience the difference!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides superior traction and control in all weather conditions, ensuring a confident and secure driving experience.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into premium, comfortable seating and enjoy a cabin crafted with high-quality materials, elevating every journey.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes for a smooth and effortless ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV Design:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and those who value versatility.</li><li><strong>Bold Cadillac Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the XT5s distinctive design, showcasing a perfect blend of sophistication and modern aesthetics.</li></ul><p> </p>

2019 Cadillac XT5

141,327 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

13137613

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,327KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS8KZ114911

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,327 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-363-9579

2019 Cadillac XT5