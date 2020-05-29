Menu
Account
Sign In
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Work Truck

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,101KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5182253
  • Stock #: 20-146
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA2K1263050
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2012 Nissan Maxima 3...
 159,325 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 130,762 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory