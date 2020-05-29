2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.