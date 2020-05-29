Menu
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Sale Price

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,852KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5091302
  • VIN: 1GCPYDEK9KZ357488
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

