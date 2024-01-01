$19,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,464 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is a versatile and reliable 4-door van designed to accommodate your family's needs with style and efficiency. Equipped with a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, it delivers a powerful yet economical driving experience. This front-wheel-drive minivan features a spacious and flexible interior, comfortably seating up to seven passengers. With convenient amenities like tri-zone climate control, Stow 'n Go seating, and a modern infotainment system, every journey becomes enjoyable. Whether you're on a long road trip or running daily errands, the Grand Caravan SE provides dependable performance and practical solutions for every adventure.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
