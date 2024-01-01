Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is a versatile and reliable 4-door van designed to accommodate your familys needs with style and efficiency. Equipped with a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, it delivers a powerful yet economical driving experience. This front-wheel-drive minivan features a spacious and flexible interior, comfortably seating up to seven passengers. With convenient amenities like tri-zone climate control, Stow n Go seating, and a modern infotainment system, every journey becomes enjoyable. Whether youre on a long road trip or running daily errands, the Grand Caravan SE provides dependable performance and practical solutions for every adventure.</span></p>

159,464 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,464KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR599577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
