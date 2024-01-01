Menu
The 2019 Ford Escape SEL is a versatile and well-equipped 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both city commuting and weekend adventures. Powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive SUV delivers a blend of power and fuel efficiency, providing a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. The Escape SEL features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, offering comfort and high-quality materials. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist enhance driver confidence and safety. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and a range of modern technologies, the Ford Escape SEL is a reliable and stylish choice for those seeking a practical and well-rounded SUV.

163,907 KM

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

VIN 1FMCU9HD3KUB71507

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,907 KM

The 2019 Ford Escape SEL is a versatile and well-equipped 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both city commuting and weekend adventures. Powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive SUV delivers a blend of power and fuel efficiency, providing a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. The Escape SEL features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, offering comfort and high-quality materials. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist enhance driver confidence and safety. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and a range of modern technologies, the Ford Escape SEL is a reliable and stylish choice for those seeking a practical and well-rounded SUV.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-4514

