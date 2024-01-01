$16,399+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$16,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,907 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford Escape SEL is a versatile and well-equipped 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both city commuting and weekend adventures. Powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive SUV delivers a blend of power and fuel efficiency, providing a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. The Escape SEL features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, offering comfort and high-quality materials. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist enhance driver confidence and safety. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and a range of modern technologies, the Ford Escape SEL is a reliable and stylish choice for those seeking a practical and well-rounded SUV.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514