2019 Ford Escape

8,472 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8711936
  • Stock #: 22179A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUB90028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

