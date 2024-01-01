$27,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.5L V6, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger Seating, Remote Start, Dual Sunroof / Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and much more! Not currently living in the Kingston Area? No problem! Ask us about our free, VIP delivery program! We'll bring it right to your door! Have a question regarding an option you don't see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910. Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 775 Gardiners Rd, KINGSTON, ON https://www.pauletteauto.com Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls, North Bay, Sudbury and beyond! Ask us about our free, VIP delivery program!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514