Features include a 3.5L V6, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger Seating, Remote Start, Dual Sunroof / Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and much more!

2019 Ford Explorer

111,667 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,667KM
VIN 1FM5K8D82KGA65789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 3.5L V6, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger Seating, Remote Start, Dual Sunroof / Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and much more! Not currently living in the Kingston Area? No problem! Ask us about our free, VIP delivery program! We'll bring it right to your door! Have a question regarding an option you don't see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910. Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 775 Gardiners Rd, KINGSTON, ON https://www.pauletteauto.com Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls, North Bay, Sudbury and beyond! Ask us about our free, VIP delivery program!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford Explorer