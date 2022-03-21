Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

35,218 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

  1. 8755268
  2. 8755268
  3. 8755268
  4. 8755268
  5. 8755268
  6. 8755268
  7. 8755268
  8. 8755268
  9. 8755268
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8755268
  • Stock #: 22206A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E41KFC50370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,218 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Miller Hughes Ford

2012 Hyundai Sonata
179,011 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 18,285 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
35,218 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-2584

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory