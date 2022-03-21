$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1
33,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8755265
- Stock #: 22240A
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD3KR122728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,249 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Miller Hughes Ford
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1