<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is a versatile and stylish 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city commuting and longer journeys. The Terrain SLE features a spacious and well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and ample legroom. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control enhance convenience and comfort. Safety is enhanced with advanced features like lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and a suite of airbags. With its sleek exterior design, generous cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.</span></p>

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Used
VIN 3GKALTEX8KL242466

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

