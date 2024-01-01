$18,288+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$18,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,376 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is a versatile and stylish 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city commuting and longer journeys. The Terrain SLE features a spacious and well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and ample legroom. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control enhance convenience and comfort. Safety is enhanced with advanced features like lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and a suite of airbags. With its sleek exterior design, generous cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.
Vehicle Features
