<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a comfortable automatic transmission, and the security of all-wheel drive, making it perfect for Canadian winters.</p><p>This KONA has already proven its reliability, with 157,057km on the odometer, but it still looks and feels great. Its loaded with desirable features for enhanced comfort and safety, including heated seats and steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly days, and blind spot monitoring to give you peace of mind on the road. The KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD is truly a standout SUV that combines style, performance, and practicality.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that truly make this KONA shine:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Embrace Canadas diverse weather with the confidence of all-wheel drive, ensuring superior handling and traction no matter the season.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy the ultimate comfort on those cold mornings, with cozy heated seats and a toasty steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, thanks to the Blind Spot Monitor that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, helping you make safe lane changes.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxurious comfort and a touch of elegance with premium leather seating throughout the cabin.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality, thanks to the powerful and sophisticated sound system that adds a touch of sophistication to your driving experience.</li></ol>

2019 Hyundai KONA

157,057 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate AWD

12157263

2019 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate AWD

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,057KM
VIN KM8K5CA59KU228365

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,057 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
