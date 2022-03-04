Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

87,583 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

  1. 8469210
  2. 8469210
  3. 8469210
  4. 8469210
  5. 8469210
  6. 8469210
  7. 8469210
  8. 8469210
  9. 8469210
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8469210
  • Stock #: 22011B
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD9KH124001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,583 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Miller Hughes Ford

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 27,699 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150
82,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-2584

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory