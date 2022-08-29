Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

66,711 KM

Details Features

$36,427

+ tax & licensing
$36,427

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,427

+ taxes & licensing

66,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9220378
  • Stock #: wes5
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0KU300171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

