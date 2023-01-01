Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

83,888 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

North

Location

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

83,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10346358
  • Stock #: N22258A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB8KD277815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

