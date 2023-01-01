Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

82,350 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 10240851
  2. 10240851
  3. 10240851
  4. 10240851
  5. 10240851
  6. 10240851
  7. 10240851
  8. 10240851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240851
  • Stock #: Y07002
  • VIN: 1C4HJXCG2KW642219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 157,069 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 135,841 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 149,658 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory