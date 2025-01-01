Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this pristine 2019 Kia Sorento, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white, 6-cylinder beauty offers all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Sorentos All-Wheel Drive system keeps you in control, while the spacious interior ensures everyone rides in style.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated leather seats, and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the Sorentos advanced infotainment system, while safety features like Blind Spot Monitor and Traction Control give you peace of mind on the road. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this Sorento is the perfect vehicle for drivers who demand both comfort and capability.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make this Sorento stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Luxury and comfort at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy warm hands even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at its finest.</li></ul>

12134730

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 5XYPHDA56KG588122

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 8524
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

