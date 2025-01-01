$17,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$17,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 8524
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this pristine 2019 Kia Sorento, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white, 6-cylinder beauty offers all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Sorento's All-Wheel Drive system keeps you in control, while the spacious interior ensures everyone rides in style.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated leather seats, and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the Sorento's advanced infotainment system, while safety features like Blind Spot Monitor and Traction Control give you peace of mind on the road. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this Sorento is the perfect vehicle for drivers who demand both comfort and capability.
Here are 5 features that will make this Sorento stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Leather Seats: Luxury and comfort at your fingertips.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm hands even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at its finest.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514