2019 Lincoln Nautilus

23,869 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8L90KBL66403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22094A
  • Mileage 23,869 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

