Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and agile subcompact SUV, perfect for urban commuting and weekend adventures. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a spirited performance with excellent fuel efficiency. The CX-3 GS features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a driver-focused design. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Smart City Brake Support enhance driving confidence. With its sleek exterior styling, practical cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Mazda CX-3 GS provides a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience.</span></p>

2019 Mazda CX-3

168,155 KM

Details Description Features

$16,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724011074
  2. 1724011075
  3. 1724011107
  4. 1724011106
  5. 1724011107
  6. 1724011106
  7. 1724011107
  8. 1724011107
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,155KM
VIN JM1DKFC76K0426477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,155 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and agile subcompact SUV, perfect for urban commuting and weekend adventures. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a spirited performance with excellent fuel efficiency. The CX-3 GS features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a driver-focused design. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Smart City Brake Support enhance driving confidence. With its sleek exterior styling, practical cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Mazda CX-3 GS provides a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2021 Kia Soul for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Soul 110,726 KM $19,288 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Ford Escape 163,907 KM $16,399 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 145,059 KM $15,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3