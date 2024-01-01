$16,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$16,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,155 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and agile subcompact SUV, perfect for urban commuting and weekend adventures. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a spirited performance with excellent fuel efficiency. The CX-3 GS features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a driver-focused design. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Smart City Brake Support enhance driving confidence. With its sleek exterior styling, practical cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Mazda CX-3 GS provides a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience.
