2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1
42,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8164156
- Stock #: 21363A
- VIN: JM3KFACM2K0535675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,988 KM
Vehicle Description
SHOP ONLINE HERE:https://easybuy.cornwallford.com/u/LWv7rtk5
Stop by 711 Pitt st, Cornwall ON or call 613-932-2584 our friendly staff is waiting. Pricing is plus Tax, licenses and fees. Our best efforts are made for the accuracy of information contained on our website, however it cannot be guaranteed. Data and web errors can occur please verify any information online with us at Miller Hughes Ford Sales in person, by phone or email.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
