<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is a premium 4-door sport utility vehicle that blends luxury, power, and versatility. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 engine, this 4x4 SUV delivers 284 horsepower, offering strong performance and confidence on various terrains. The Platinum trim features a well-appointed interior with seating for up to seven passengers, enhanced by luxurious touches like leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a premium Bose audio system, and a dual-panel panoramic moonroof. Additional features such as tri-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and forward-collision warning ensure both comfort and safety. With its sophisticated design, powerful performance, and a host of luxury features, the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is an ideal choice for those seeking a capable and upscale family SUV.</span></p>

132,771 KM

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
132,771KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3KC595164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

