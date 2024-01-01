$22,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,771 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is a premium 4-door sport utility vehicle that blends luxury, power, and versatility. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 engine, this 4x4 SUV delivers 284 horsepower, offering strong performance and confidence on various terrains. The Platinum trim features a well-appointed interior with seating for up to seven passengers, enhanced by luxurious touches like leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a premium Bose audio system, and a dual-panel panoramic moonroof. Additional features such as tri-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and forward-collision warning ensure both comfort and safety. With its sophisticated design, powerful performance, and a host of luxury features, the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is an ideal choice for those seeking a capable and upscale family SUV.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514