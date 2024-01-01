Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2019 Nissan Rogue SV is a versatile and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to meet the needs of modern families and adventurers alike. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers a balanced combination of power and fuel economy, ensuring confident handling in various driving conditions. The Rogue SVs spacious and well-appointed interior seats five passengers comfortably, with features like a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety technologies, such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, provide added peace of mind. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and practical amenities, the Nissan Rogue SV is an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable and stylish SUV for everyday use and weekend getaways.</span></p>

2019 Nissan Rogue

147,055 KM

Details Description Features

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724007100
  2. 1724007100
  3. 1724007099
  4. 1724007100
  5. 1724007100
  6. 1724007099
  7. 1724007100
  8. 1724007099
  9. 1724007099
  10. 1724007099
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,055KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXKC750256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,055 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Nissan Rogue SV is a versatile and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to meet the needs of modern families and adventurers alike. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers a balanced combination of power and fuel economy, ensuring confident handling in various driving conditions. The Rogue SV's spacious and well-appointed interior seats five passengers comfortably, with features like a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety technologies, such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, provide added peace of mind. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and practical amenities, the Nissan Rogue SV is an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable and stylish SUV for everyday use and weekend getaways.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Ford Escape FWD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4DR TITANIUM 116,800 KM $17,288 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Mustang for sale in Cornwall, ON
2015 Ford Mustang 149,950 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg 175,000 KM $18,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue