$19,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
Location
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,055 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Nissan Rogue SV is a versatile and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to meet the needs of modern families and adventurers alike. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers a balanced combination of power and fuel economy, ensuring confident handling in various driving conditions. The Rogue SV's spacious and well-appointed interior seats five passengers comfortably, with features like a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety technologies, such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, provide added peace of mind. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and practical amenities, the Nissan Rogue SV is an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable and stylish SUV for everyday use and weekend getaways.
Vehicle Features
