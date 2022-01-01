Menu
2019 Palomino Columbus

0 KM

Details

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2019 Palomino Columbus

2019 Palomino Columbus

298RLC

2019 Palomino Columbus

298RLC

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8099719
  • Stock #: S0824046B
  • VIN: 5205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Stock # S0824046B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New 2019 - 1 Owner -  Columbus C-Series .  3 slides, Leather Seating, Theatre Seating,Island, Fireplace, Solar Prep, Outdoor Kitchen, Queen Bedroom with lots of storage, washer/dryer prep.  Many features !

35ft.  

 

 

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

