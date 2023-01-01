$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-803-4942
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
1-866-803-4942
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10425726
- Stock #: N23102A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS507173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 85,020 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6