2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8525
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable and spacious interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Corolla's renowned fuel efficiency and smooth handling make it a joy to drive, while its impressive safety features provide peace of mind on every journey.
This well-maintained Corolla LE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with a tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort. Stay warm and safe with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster, even on the coldest days. The Corolla LE also offers a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and driver and passenger airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected in any situation.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Corolla LE:
- Effortless Comfort: The heated mirrors and rear window defroster ensure your comfort, no matter the weather.
- Safety First: Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags provide peace of mind on every drive.
- Power at Your Fingertips: Power windows, locks, and mirrors make your daily commute a breeze.
- Stay Connected: The CD player keeps you entertained while on the go.
- Cruise in Comfort: Enjoy the convenience of cruise control for effortless highway driving.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this exceptional 2019 Toyota Corolla LE. You won't be disappointed!
