<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable and spacious interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Corollas renowned fuel efficiency and smooth handling make it a joy to drive, while its impressive safety features provide peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>This well-maintained Corolla LE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with a tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort. Stay warm and safe with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster, even on the coldest days. The Corolla LE also offers a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and driver and passenger airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected in any situation.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Corolla LE:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless Comfort:</strong> The heated mirrors and rear window defroster ensure your comfort, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags provide peace of mind on every drive.</li><li><strong>Power at Your Fingertips:</strong> Power windows, locks, and mirrors make your daily commute a breeze.</li><li><strong>Stay Connected:</strong> The CD player keeps you entertained while on the go.</li><li><strong>Cruise in Comfort:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of cruise control for effortless highway driving.</li></ul><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this exceptional 2019 Toyota Corolla LE. You wont be disappointed!</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

Details Description Features

$20,288

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

12134733

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2T1BURHE8KC152747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8525
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$20,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2019 Toyota Corolla