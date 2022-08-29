Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

102,895 KM

Details Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

102,895KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9238549
  • Stock #: 20-857
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU6KM087416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 106,895 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 63,000 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV
 52,300 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory