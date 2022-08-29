Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 8 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9238549

9238549 Stock #: 20-857

20-857 VIN: 3VWN57BU6KM087416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,895 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.