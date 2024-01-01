Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

201,114 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1717790058
  2. 1717790058
  3. 1717790057
  4. 1717790058
  5. 1717791433
  6. 1717790058
  7. 1717790057
  8. 1717790057
  9. 1717790058
  10. 1717790057
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,114KM
VIN 1GCRYAEF2LZ259219

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,114 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Nissan Frontier S 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Cornwall, ON
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 195,594 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Manual for sale in Cornwall, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Manual 225,733 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500