2020 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite

0 KM

288BHS Bunkhouse

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Used
  • Listing ID: 8868026
  • Stock #: S2830247B
  • VIN: 5773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # S2830247B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Apex 288BHS , 1 owner Excellent like new condition.  Double Bunks in rear, Full bath with tub, large bright living with Queen Bedroom at front.  

1 Slide, 31 ft, 4882 lbs

Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite travel trailer 288BHS highlights:

  • Dual Entry
  • Double Size Bunks
  • Rear Bath
  • Pass-Through Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

