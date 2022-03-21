$36,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite
288BHS Bunkhouse
Used
- Listing ID: 8868026
- Stock #: S2830247B
- VIN: 5773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # S2830247B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Apex 288BHS , 1 owner Excellent like new condition. Double Bunks in rear, Full bath with tub, large bright living with Queen Bedroom at front.
1 Slide, 31 ft, 4882 lbs
Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite travel trailer 288BHS highlights:
- Dual Entry
- Double Size Bunks
- Rear Bath
- Pass-Through Storage
