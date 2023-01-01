Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

36,041 KM

Details Features

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

SE

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

36,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10369095
  • Stock #: N22282C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9LR191717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

