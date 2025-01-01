$19,288+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE FWD - VERY LOW KM-
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$19,288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2020 Ford EcoSport SE FWD, boasting a powerful 3-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. This black beauty is in excellent condition with only 31,987 km on the odometer, making it the perfect choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient compact SUV. At Stephen Fitzgerald Motors, we take pride in offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles, and this EcoSport is no exception.
Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience thanks to the EcoSport's spacious interior featuring heated front seats, keyless entry and start, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Stay connected with the world thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot, perfect for streaming your favorite music or working on the go. Safety is paramount with this vehicle, equipped with advanced features like rear parking aid, a backup camera, and anti-lock brakes, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features to get you excited:
- Low Mileage: This EcoSport is practically brand new with just 31,987 km on the odometer.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy in the cold Canadian winters with heated front seats.
- Keyless Entry & Start: Enjoy effortless entry and start with the convenience of keyless technology.
- Wi-Fi Hotspot: Stay connected and entertained on the road with the built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot.
- Safety Features: Drive with confidence with a range of safety features including rear parking aid, backup camera, and anti-lock brakes.
Come down to Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this exceptional 2020 Ford EcoSport SE FWD.
