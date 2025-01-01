Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2020 Ford EcoSport SE FWD, boasting a powerful 3-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. This black beauty is in excellent condition with only 31,987 km on the odometer, making it the perfect choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient compact SUV. At Stephen Fitzgerald Motors, we take pride in offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles, and this EcoSport is no exception.</p><p>Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience thanks to the EcoSports spacious interior featuring heated front seats, keyless entry and start, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Stay connected with the world thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot, perfect for streaming your favorite music or working on the go. Safety is paramount with this vehicle, equipped with advanced features like rear parking aid, a backup camera, and anti-lock brakes, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</p><p><strong>Here are five features to get you excited:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> This EcoSport is practically brand new with just 31,987 km on the odometer.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy in the cold Canadian winters with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Start:</strong> Enjoy effortless entry and start with the convenience of keyless technology.</li><li><strong>Wi-Fi Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the road with the built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence with a range of safety features including rear parking aid, backup camera, and anti-lock brakes.</li></ol><p>Come down to Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this exceptional 2020 Ford EcoSport SE FWD.</p>

2020 Ford EcoSport

31,987 KM

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport

SE FWD - VERY LOW KM-

12137880

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE FWD - VERY LOW KM-

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,987KM
VIN MAJ3S2GE7LC371802

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,987 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

