2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
Location
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,805 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a versatile compact SUV, equipped to handle diverse driving conditions with its 1.5-liter 3-cylinder gasoline engine and four-wheel drive system. It offers comfortable five-passenger seating and is loaded with modern features. Key amenities include dual-zone air conditioning, heated seats, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technologies such as a backup camera, blind spot monitor, and anti-lock brakes. Connectivity and entertainment are enhanced with Bluetooth, satellite radio, and USB input, while safety and convenience are bolstered by automatic headlights, keyless entry, and push button start. The Escape SE is ideal for those seeking a blend of style, efficiency, and high-tech safety features.
