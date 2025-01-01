Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Escape SE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This sleek gold crossover boasts a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine and an all-wheel drive system to handle any road condition with ease. Step inside and experience comfortable bucket seats, heated mirrors for chilly mornings, and a wealth of other features to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>This Escape SE is packed with technology and safety features to keep you connected and protected. Enjoy convenient features like automatic headlights, keyless entry, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road with confidence, no matter the season.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre aware of your surroundings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your vehicle with ease using your key fob.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly control your windows for optimal comfort and convenience.</li></ol><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this fantastic 2020 Ford Escape SE and experience its impressive blend of style, performance, and comfort.</p>

2020 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12134736

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU9G67LUA13501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Escape SE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This sleek gold crossover boasts a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine and an all-wheel drive system to handle any road condition with ease. Step inside and experience comfortable bucket seats, heated mirrors for chilly mornings, and a wealth of other features to enhance your driving experience.

This Escape SE is packed with technology and safety features to keep you connected and protected. Enjoy convenient features like automatic headlights, keyless entry, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Five Sizzling Features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence, no matter the season.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  3. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're aware of your surroundings.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock your vehicle with ease using your key fob.
  5. Power Windows: Effortlessly control your windows for optimal comfort and convenience.

Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this fantastic 2020 Ford Escape SE and experience its impressive blend of style, performance, and comfort.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape