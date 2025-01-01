$22,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Escape SE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This sleek gold crossover boasts a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine and an all-wheel drive system to handle any road condition with ease. Step inside and experience comfortable bucket seats, heated mirrors for chilly mornings, and a wealth of other features to enhance your driving experience.
This Escape SE is packed with technology and safety features to keep you connected and protected. Enjoy convenient features like automatic headlights, keyless entry, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Five Sizzling Features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence, no matter the season.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're aware of your surroundings.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your vehicle with ease using your key fob.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly control your windows for optimal comfort and convenience.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this fantastic 2020 Ford Escape SE and experience its impressive blend of style, performance, and comfort.
