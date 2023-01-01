$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 3 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9627679

9627679 Stock #: N22255A

N22255A VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFB10733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # N22255A

Mileage 35,303 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.