Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12883289

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Endless Roads

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1755700283942
  2. 1755700284426
  3. 1755700284973
  4. 1755700285409
  5. 1755700285826
  6. 1755700286246
  7. 1755700286661
  8. 1755700287092
  9. 1755700287501
  10. 1755700287956
  11. 1755700288354
  12. 1755700288772
  13. 1755700289253
  14. 1755700289667
  15. 1755700290120
  16. 1755700290581
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KMHD84LF7LU910027

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Endless Roads

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD 0 SOLD
Used 2020 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Jeep Compass LIMITED 60,981 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 46,743 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Endless Roads

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Endless Roads

Endless Roads

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-861-1317
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Endless Roads

613-935-9766

2020 Hyundai Elantra