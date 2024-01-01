Menu
<p>Looking for a fun and practical hatchback thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred Manual, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey hatchback is equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a satisfying 6-speed manual transmission, offering a driving experience thats both engaging and efficient. With its spacious interior and versatile cargo space, the Elantra GT is perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Elantra GT has only 119,231km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable Hyundai. Its loaded with features that make every drive enjoyable, including heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a blind spot monitor for added peace of mind on the road.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Elantra GT:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Feel the thrill of driving with a responsive and engaging manual transmission.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel and Seats:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and cozy driving experience, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Spacious Hatchback Design:</strong> Benefit from versatile cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with a reliable and efficient engine.</li></ul><p> </p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

119,231 KM

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

Preferred Manual

11955750

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

Preferred Manual

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,231KM
VIN KMHH35LEXLU119231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT