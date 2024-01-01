$19,288+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
Preferred Manual
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun and practical hatchback that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred Manual, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey hatchback is equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a satisfying 6-speed manual transmission, offering a driving experience that's both engaging and efficient. With its spacious interior and versatile cargo space, the Elantra GT is perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.
This well-maintained Elantra GT has only 119,231km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable Hyundai. It's loaded with features that make every drive enjoyable, including heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a blind spot monitor for added peace of mind on the road.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Elantra GT:
- Manual Transmission: Feel the thrill of driving with a responsive and engaging manual transmission.
- Heated Steering Wheel and Seats: Enjoy a comfortable and cozy driving experience, even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Spacious Hatchback Design: Benefit from versatile cargo space for all your needs.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with a reliable and efficient engine.
Vehicle Features
