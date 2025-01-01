Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this stunning 2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This white beauty boasts a sleek design, ample interior space, and a powerful 4-cylinder engine thats perfect for navigating Canadian winters with confidence. With its all-wheel drive system, youll have the traction and stability to handle any road condition.

Step inside and experience the comfort of its plush bucket seats, enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, and stay warm with heated mirrors on those chilly mornings. The Sorento LX AWD is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure, from keyless entry and power windows to cruise control and a comprehensive safety suite.

Here are 5 features that truly make this Sorento shine:

All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winter with the peace of mind of a robust AWD system.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurous road trips.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and see clearly on those frosty mornings.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your Sorento with ease and convenience.
Automatic Headlights: Drive worry-free with headlights that adapt to changing light conditions.

This 2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a practical and stylish SUV. Come down and experience it for yourself!

2020 Kia Sorento

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

12134679

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5XYPGDA31LG701414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-4514

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2020 Kia Sorento