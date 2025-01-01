$19,288+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this stunning 2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This white beauty boasts a sleek design, ample interior space, and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that's perfect for navigating Canadian winters with confidence. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll have the traction and stability to handle any road condition.
Step inside and experience the comfort of its plush bucket seats, enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, and stay warm with heated mirrors on those chilly mornings. The Sorento LX AWD is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure, from keyless entry and power windows to cruise control and a comprehensive safety suite.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Sorento shine:
- All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winter with the peace of mind of a robust AWD system.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurous road trips.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and see clearly on those frosty mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Sorento with ease and convenience.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive worry-free with headlights that adapt to changing light conditions.
This 2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a practical and stylish SUV. Come down and experience it for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514