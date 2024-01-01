$16,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive SUV/Crossover that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Soul, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This vibrant red Soul boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Soul is a great choice for families and individuals alike.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin with features like heated seats, heated steering wheel, and power windows, making every drive a pleasure. Stay safe on the road with features like blind spot monitor, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. And don't worry about the Canadian winters; this Soul comes equipped with heated mirrors and rear window defrost for added peace of mind. This Soul comes with 145,900km on the odometer, ready for its next adventure.
Here are five features that make this Kia Soul stand out:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest days with the heated seats and steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Power Windows & Door Locks: Enjoy convenience at your fingertips with power windows and door locks.
- Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery surfaces thanks to the traction control system.
- Heated Mirrors: Never worry about foggy mirrors again with the heated mirror feature.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to take this 2020 Kia Soul for a test drive and experience its unique blend of style, practicality, and comfort.
Vehicle Features
