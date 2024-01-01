Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive SUV/Crossover thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Soul, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This vibrant red Soul boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Soul is a great choice for families and individuals alike.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable cabin with features like heated seats, heated steering wheel, and power windows, making every drive a pleasure. Stay safe on the road with features like blind spot monitor, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. And dont worry about the Canadian winters; this Soul comes equipped with heated mirrors and rear window defrost for added peace of mind. This Soul comes with 145,900km on the odometer, ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Kia Soul stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel</strong>: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest days with the heated seats and steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong>: Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Door Locks</strong>: Enjoy convenience at your fingertips with power windows and door locks.</li><li><strong>Traction Control</strong>: Maintain control on slippery surfaces thanks to the traction control system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong>: Never worry about foggy mirrors again with the heated mirror feature.</li></ol><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to take this 2020 Kia Soul for a test drive and experience its unique blend of style, practicality, and comfort.</p>

2020 Kia Soul

145,900 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,900KM
VIN KNDJ33AU3L7031186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive SUV/Crossover that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Soul, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This vibrant red Soul boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Soul is a great choice for families and individuals alike.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin with features like heated seats, heated steering wheel, and power windows, making every drive a pleasure. Stay safe on the road with features like blind spot monitor, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. And don't worry about the Canadian winters; this Soul comes equipped with heated mirrors and rear window defrost for added peace of mind. This Soul comes with 145,900km on the odometer, ready for its next adventure.

Here are five features that make this Kia Soul stand out:

  1. Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest days with the heated seats and steering wheel.
  2. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
  3. Power Windows & Door Locks: Enjoy convenience at your fingertips with power windows and door locks.
  4. Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery surfaces thanks to the traction control system.
  5. Heated Mirrors: Never worry about foggy mirrors again with the heated mirror feature.

Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to take this 2020 Kia Soul for a test drive and experience its unique blend of style, practicality, and comfort.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Kia Soul