2020 Kia Telluride

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Telluride

SX

12276603

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Logo_NoBadges

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYP5DHC8LG026950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-935-XXXX

613-935-9766

613-861-1317
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

2020 Kia Telluride