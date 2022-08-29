Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

22,685 KM

Details Features

$89,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$89,927

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C-CLASS AMG C 63

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C-CLASS AMG C 63

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,927

+ taxes & licensing

22,685KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220495
  • Stock #: WSE12
  • VIN: 55SWF8GB6LU334732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 0 KM
$24,295 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac Escala...
 63,708 KM
$83,927 + tax & lic
2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z XR...
 13,173 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory